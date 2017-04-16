Record-breaking ‘Birds’

Hero of the day Banele 'Pupu' Sikhondze mobbed by the supporters behind the drsssing rooms.

History was made yesterday at the Somhlolo National Stadium when Mbabane Swallows, the team celebrating its 69th anniversary this year, defied all odds to become the very first local team to qualify for the group stages of an international tournament.

In doing so, Swallows beat an experienced team in AC Leopards, who previously won the tournament in 2012. They also beat Orapa United from Botswana and Azam FC of Tanzania in the preliminary stages of the tournament to advance to the lucrative group stages.

arguably

Swallows won their game by overcoming a 2-0 deficit, scoring the winning goal in the last minutes of the game, leading to untold joy by their supporters. The stadium has arguably not witnessed such delirium in local football, as fans literally ran wild at the end of the game. Fans were all over the stadium, many of whom had written the game off not believing what they had just witnessed.

Their opponents had a record of winning most of their games away from home, but it was not to be at Somhlolo National Stadium.

proved

The visitors scored two quick goals to add to their one goal scored in the first leg in Congo last week. At that point, it had proved a bridge too far for the local team.

However, the team’s showing in the continental tournament has not only increased its soccer profile but it has also put the country on the world map.

Swallows did not despair after going down early in the match and had kept on pressing, only to find that they were not clinical in front of goal.

suspended

Even though it was obvious they missed the services of suspended player Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, Swallows tried to confuse the opposition with decent passes but in vain as they still could not create clear-cut chances.

Swallows kept the tie alive when captain Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze dribbled past two defenders to score the first goal. Sanele Mkhweli scored with a great header from a corner kick to make it 2-2.

AC Leopards looked confused after this goal and Swallows capitalised on that to confuse them even more when they scored the third goal through Papy Tshishimba to make it 3-2.

score

At this time of the match, Swallows were all over the opposition and it looked like they would score another goal.

When the fourth official added four minutes, it looked like Swallows would not make it to the next stage despite their 3-2 lead as they lost 0-1 in the first leg in Congo Brazzaville.

Then Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze scored the most crucial goal for Swallows with only two minutes remaining.

He dribbled past the last defender before looping the ball over the advancing keeper to ensure Swallows proceed to the next stage of the tournament.