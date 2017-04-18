2017 is a year of blessings and prosperity - His Majesty

BAYETHE: His Majesty KIng Mswati III preaching the word of God during the Easter Service at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday. (Pic: Lucky Simelane)

His Majesty King Mswati III has declared 2017 as a year for blessings and prosperity.

The King said this while delivering his sermon to thousands of worshippers who had gathered at Somhlolo National Stadium for the Easter Sunday service.

His Majesty enlightened the worshippers who had gathered at Somhlolo from all over the country and outside the borders from different churches about the mystery that is associated with the number seven.

“The fact that we are in the year 2017 means we are in a year of blessings and prosperity. If you look back in the Bible, the number seven represents victory. Everything that is associated with the number seven comes out victorious. The journey to 2017 had its own challenges for us as a country and for individuals too but this year has come with blessings and prosperity. Everyone will be blessed this year,” said the King.

He further labelled 2017 as a year where problems facing the country and its people will vanish and as it is a year of goodness.

“The number seven is very important,” he said, before telling the congregation about the mystery of the number seven that took place in the book of Daniel pertaining to the issue of Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego who were thrown into the furnace that was heated seven times.

He further highlighted the significance of the number seven during Noah’s time, the floods stopped on the seventh month of the 17th day. His Majesty further assured the congregation that whosever is trying to bury them with bad deeds will themselves be buried instead. He advised them to call on the God of all times to come through for them as he never fails.