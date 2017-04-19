I can find kidnapped businessman - Hunter

I CAN: Private Investigator Hunter Shongwe.

Private Investigator (PI) Hunter Shongwe said he can be of great assistance in helping the police and kidnapped businessman Almar Olivera’s family find the culprits behind his disappearance.

Shongwe said this is because the perpetrators belong to a certain gang which makes a living by kidnapping rich people in the country.

Shongwe was once roped in to help find an Asian businessman Farouk Mohammed, who was kidnapped and later found in a bad state, alive and tied with ropes in a forest at Zakhele.

In an interview yesterday, the private investigator said he believes that with the gadgets he has he can help solve the case of Olivera who was kidnapped on Sunday morning.

He said in this country there are mafias who earn a living by kidnapping rich people and extorting money from them.

Shongwe stated that as someone who has been in the investigating industry for a very long time, he believes that he can be able to track down the culprits just like he did before.

Shongwe stated that Olivera is known as someone who has lots of cash, which makes him an easy target for these gangsters.

He said it is just a matter of time before they come out and demand a ransom from the kidnapped man’s family.

Shongwe said it is a pity because at the end of the day in most cases these people are not found which is why they keep coming back to kidnap more people.

Shongwe stated that more people who are believed to have money will continue to fall prey to these thugs.

Worth noting is that Shongwe once helped a civil servant to track down his wife who was eventually found at a teacher’s house, after she was reported missing from her marital homestead by her hubby.

Shongwe, who once boasted that he has a gadget that can intercept communication via cellphones, has now added yet another gadget to his spying gadgets collection.

Shongwe has a new drone which he is now using after the old one was taken by the state.

He stated that should his services be needed he is readily available and willing to work with the police in solving this case. Shongwe said it is worrying, however, that when he is trying to help people in need he faces resistance from the state.

He said it is sad now that the Americans want to take the government into task for his drone which was seized a few years back. Shongwe said he has nothing against the government and now feels like he is used by outside forces which are pushing their own agendas.

...Still no clue on his whereabouts

Police have entered a third day of searching but still there is no clue on the whereabouts of missing businessman Almor Olivera who is believed to have been kidnapped by unknown people.

He was kidnapped while in one of his properties at Matsapha Industrial Site on Sunday morning. Olivera’s car was found parked in one of his sites and inside the vehicle there was blood which showed that there was a struggle when the businessman was dragged out of his vehicle.

The search, which began on Sunday, continued on Monday and yesterday but there were no leads on the whereabouts of Olivera.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Khulani Mamba stated that police are still continuing with investigations.

Nonhlanhla Shongwe, who is the businessman’s manager, stated that they have not received any calls as it has been anticipated. Shongwe said as a family, they still do not know where Olivera is.

She said they haven’t hired services of an investigator yet as they are working closely with the police and have high hopes that Olivera will be found.

Worth noting is that during kidnappings, usually the captors call relatives asking for a ransom but in this case no calls have been made to any family member.