Warders’ staff association leader quits after verbal assault by COMGEN Mzuthini

ZULU BOY: His Majesty’s Correctional Services Commissioner General Mzuthini Ntshangase.

Barely a week after making blistering submissions against the Commissioner General Mzuthini Ntshangase in parliament, His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) Staff Association is man down following the resignation of the Vice-Chairperson Senior Superintendent Joseph Mahlindza.

The staff association was last week in parliament following an invitation by the ministry of justice portfolio committee to air their views on the Correctional Services Bill.

This is a bill that is supposed to be submitted to the International Labour Association (ILO) come June.

Mahlindza who was amongst the most vocal members of the association during the session resigned last Thursday exactly two days after they appeared before senate.

In a letter (that is in our possession) addressed to the Staff Association Chairperson and the leadership of the department Mahlindza states that his resignation comes after he was verbally assaulted by the commissioner general in a telephonic conversation which left him frightened and mocked.

Narrating the ordeal in the letter the senior superintendent said as per norm he had called the commissioner general to make a report about the final lock-up when Ntshangase instead of listening, rudely interrupted and verbally assaulted him for failing to correctly guide the staff association during the submissions in parliament as he was the most senior of them all.

The letter further states that Ntshangase in the conversation also criticised the views that were submitted by the association with regards to the Bill.

“As if that was not enough, the commissioner general went on to dress down all the views we held as an association during amendments of the Bill in Parliament,” reads part of the letter.

Mahlindza further states the personal attack on him left him distressed to say the least as it was unexpected especially from the commissioner general.

He further stated he felt this was a personal attack on him other than the association as a whole.

“Such a personalised attack by the Commissioner General is very disturbing and defeats the spirit of collective responsibility to be enjoyed by the staff association and its members. Moreover, the staff association must be independent and not be influenced by him either as the official voice of the “vulnerable” masses,” reads the letter.

He went on to say he felt ridiculed and intimidated by this conversation because at the end of the day, Ntshangase was his boss.

“As a result, I felt intimidated and ridiculed because the commissioner general is my boss at work and his authority over me is common cause,” he wrote.

Mahlindza narrated that the reason to resign from the association was in the interest of his life, his family and his psychological peace in the workplace.

He emphasised however that his resignation did not take away what he believed in as he would continue to practice his rights such as expression.

“My resignation does not take away my personal right to freedom of expression, association, choice and conscience as a correctional officer,’’ he further wrote.

When called for comment on the matter, Mahlindza said as an officer of the department he was in no position to say a word and referred all questions to the department’s PRO Bongani Khumalo.

Khumalo when asked if they had received such a letter said they hadn’t and nothing had been communicated to them by the staff association.

“If he is resigning from the association then we will only know after the association communicates to us, I know none such infact call the chairperson, he is the rightful person to comment on this,” he said.

When the chairperson Manqoba Lukhele was called, he said he couldn’t comment to this reporter as he was not allowed to talk to the media, he also referred all questions to Khumalo and when told what Khumalo had said, he kindly refused saying until he gets a call from his authorities giving him the go ahead he won’t comment.

“Please go back to Khumalo and ask him to be the one to give me the go ahead, I don’t want to fall into a trap,” he said. Other members of the association when called refused to say anything stating that they suspected that their conversations were being eavedropped.

Interestingly, the staff association which is one man down was only elected into office a month ago.

Information gathered by this publication from very reliable sources within the department is to the effect that the same thing happened with the previous staff association after it had made submissions in the House of Assembly.

According to the sources the seven members who resigned then also did it under similar circumstances.

“The last staff association was dissolved after the same thing happened,” the source narrated.

Narrating in Parliament why there was no staff association within the department in February, Public Relations Officer Bongani Khumalo said this was because seven members had resigned, three had been promoted and one had passed away hence they had no choice but to dissolve as there were four members left instead of 15.

The staff association last week made submissions before the ministry of justice portfolio committee chaired by Prince Fipha.

When making their submissions, they asked that the commissioner general’s powers be limited when it comes to appointments in the department, including transfers and promotions.

They asked that a commission which would be independent from the commissioner general’s office be put in place and would be the one to deal with appointments in the department.

Further they asked that the commission be the ceiling of authority with the department as it would be the one to discipline and dismiss officers.

They said the establishment of the commission would give all officers within the department a fair chance at promotions and transfers as well as give the whole nation a fair chance of being hired into the department.

They said because the commission would be an independent body everything they believed would be done fairly and justly towards all officers as well as aspiring ones.