Army truck drives into soccer field, crushes boy (14) to death

ACCIDENT SCENE- Paramedics, Police, Fire and Emergency Personel at Zakhele sports ground where the 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by an army truck. (Courtesy Pic)

Soccer fans at Zakhele sports ground watched in horror as an army truck crushed a 14-year-old boy to death.

The tragic incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning while the young lads were playing soccer at the always busy Zakhele sports ground.

Information gathered is that the army truck had come to the sports ground to drop a group of youngsters who were to partake in the games that were taking place there.

It is not clear why the truck driver drove into the soccer field instead of just dropping the players on the sidelines.

Witnesses stated that the driver just drove into the field and at that moment the deceased who was just near the truck was hit to the ground before the truck crushed him.

It is said by the time the driver of the truck stopped it was rather too late as the boy was already dead beneath the truck.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident minced no words as they blamed the driver for negligent driving asking themselves how a driver would end up driving into a soccer field full of young children. However, some took the truck driver’s side arguing that it was just an innocent mistake.

Deputy Police Information and Communications Officer Phindile Vilakati confirmed the incident.

She stated that on Saturday at 9:55am at Zakhele Sports Ground an Isuzu Truck driven by a 34-year-old man of Madlangempisi knocked down a 14-year-old boy of Two Sticks.

Vilakati said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was rushed to RFM Hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The driver has been charged with culpable homicide and will appear before Manzini Magistrate’s court today.