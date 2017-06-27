PM wants Swazi doctors outside country back home

BUYANI EKHAYA: The Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini addressing the medical practitioners.

Government is planning to tempt back Swazi national medical specialists that are practicing outside the country to come back and work in the country.

Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini announced that he would seek the approval of cabinet to set a task team that will look into the matter amongst others.

The prime minister revealed this during an inter-ministerial consultation with the Swaziland Medical and Dental Council, Swaziland Medical Association and Medical Specialists in Swaziland held at the cabinet officess yesterday.

Specialists

Dlamini said the new task team would examine the shortage of qualified Swazi medical specialists practicing within the country.

He said the country only employs small numbers and many are working outside the county.

“Those medical specialists working outside the Kingdom will, of course, be gaining highly valuable experience in their respective locations.

Given the extent of our need for those skills here in the Kingdom, we look to the Swazi medical specialists in the country to help us obtain an understanding of what is required to attract the non-resident Swazi medical specialists back to Swaziland, for our people to have access to skills that are needed.

The task team will obtain views on the incentives and working environment necessary to encourage their return to Swaziland,” said the prime minister.

Dlamini further highlighted that currently the country relies largely on a number of expatriate medical specialists. He said their immensely valuable contribution to the health and well-being of the people is greatly appreciated.

Dlamini said the need for additional medical specialists is substantial, not only for an improved health service to the people, but also to reduce the cost of sending patients outside the country for the requisite specialist treatment.

He said as the country is embarking on having a referral hospital, there will be a great need of medical specialist teams.

Attractive salaries will attract doctors outside SD- doctors

Doctors seemed to share the same sentiments when they told the Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini and cabinet ministers that a good salary and allowances could attract medical specialists practicing outside the country to come back.

Dr Ntokozo Dube from the Mbabane Government Hospital said good salaries could attract medical practitioners to come and serve in their country of birth.

He said the medical specialists outside the country were enjoying great benefits such as lucrative salaries and allowances from their respective employers. Dr Deli Maseko said Swaziland does have some medical specialists and the challenge was that government takes long to pay them for services rendered.

“The Phalala Fund takes about two years to settle its debts to outside referral hospitals and takes about six months to pay local medical specialists, this is very challenging as the doctors from private practice demand their money,” she said.

Dr Maseko further asked that government look at loosening the strict emergency laws as she said it delayed patient surgeries which in-turn incur unnecessary costs on the fund.

She further suggested the utilisation of the Manzana hospital.