FNB frees frozen accounts

First National Bank (FNB) has suspended the process of freezing customers’ accounts for another 10 days.

This effectively means all accounts that had been frozen have been freed and customers can access their money.

FNB had started the process of freezing accounts following failure by some customers to update their accounts so that they are Know Your Customer (KYC) compliant.

The process started over a week ago and it resulted in very long queues in the banks even though the bank had come up with many strategies to mitigate the situation on the ground like extension of operation hours as well as operating on Sundays.

When reached for comment, FNB’s Head of Retail Diamond Moshiga said following the public outcry, the bank took the decision to delay further freezes for another 10 days to alleviate the pressure from the queues in an effort to address customer concerns.

Moshiga explained that the freezing of accounts was not necessarily the reason the bank experienced long queues but because of other factors including expired bank cards.

“The queues are not predominantly based on the freezing of accounts but also on expired cards. Customers have been sent notifications through various communication channels regarding the need to renew their cards by the end of June,” he said.

Bank cards expiries are a security feature built into cards which has resulted in the simultaneous expiry.

“Worth noting is that we have successfully updated account records of over 120 000 customers as of today (yesterday) under the Know Your Customer (KYC) remediation exercise,” he explained.

Moshiga said they were now in the process of unfreezing accounts for their customers but still encouraged customers to continue updating their accounts so that they are KYC compliant.

“We are in the process of unfreezing thousands of our accounts daily for customer convenience and further encouraged all customers who still have non updated account records to email certified copies of the original documents to the following email address: fnbswazilandkyc@fnb.co.sz,’’ he said.