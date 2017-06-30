Teacher sues FNB for E2 million

A teacher has taken the First National Bank (FNB) to court where he is suing the financial institution a sum of E2 million in respect of damages he suffered after being wrongfully implicated in a fraud that took place at the bank.

Nsindiso Gama of Ludzeludze wants the bank to compensate him for the said money as he was humiliated and further totally disrespected.

He was detained and questioned by the police who later conducted a vigorous search in his house in full view of the community.

The FNB was defrauded a total of E2 million and it later turned out that three of its employees were involved in the fraud as it transpired that the three actually used Gama’s long closed account to deposit the money.

The three employees; Berger Nxumalo, Nhlakanipho Khumalo and Sikhumbuzo Zwane were arrested in connection with the fraud and later fired from the bank.

Giving evidence under oath while led by his lawyer Thulani Mamba from Mkwanazi Attorneys, Gama told High court Judge that he was going about his duties at school when a team of police officers from the commercial and fraud unit approached him and took him to the Manzini Regional headquarters.

He was grilled and asked about his particulars.

account

Gama said he informed the police that he was Nsindiso Gama.

He said they further questioned him about his bank account with FNB, which he told them he long closed.

However, the police were not through with their interrogation as they showed him a search warrant and informed him that they will search his house.

They ransacked the house and turned everything upside down in search of any document that had to do with FNB, including ATM pay slips.

“During the search, members of the community, including tenants at the rented flats at home, watched in shock as the more than eight police officers did the search,” Gama said.

Police found nothing to link him with the bank.

They requested his travel document and driver’s licence.

The police took him back to the headquarters where he was further interrogated.

Since he had been taken from school just before the lunch hour, the interrogation and search lasted for six hours.

After realising that he was telling the truth as he was not linked with the fraud, Gama said the police then released him and told him that they will call him when the need arose, but since then they never called. Following the humiliating incident, Gama said he wrote a letter to the branch manager at the Matsapha FNB where he opened his account and closed it, demanding answers on why he was linked to the fraud and further detained for something he knew nothing about.

reply

However, despite that, the bank did not reply, hence he engaged his lawyers who wrote a letter of demand to the bank in respect of damages suffered by their client.

Again, the bank did not respond to same and that is when Gama eventually filed the application for compensation to the sum of E2 million which is now before court. He said he got to know through the media that three employees of the bank were arrested in connection with the fraud and eventually fired by the bank.

The claim, according to Gama in his papers is as follows,

g Contumelia E100 000,

g Deprivation of freedom E500 000 and

g discomfort to the amount of E500 000.

incident

As a result of the incident, Gama said his integrity was lowered in the community and that the damages he suffered are irreparable.

He said the bank should have not resorted to engaging the police in the first place, but should have done an internal investigation in the fraud and further called the account holder to explain the transactions and in the event the account holder does not appear before the bank, then engage the police.

The three fired employees are said to have, after depositing the money to the defunct account, withdrew same both in Swaziland and South Africa before the bank eventually discovered the fraud.

The FNB is represented by lawyer Sifiso Maseko in the matter while Gama is represented by Mamba and the matter has been postponed for a later date where Maseko is expected to cross examine Gama.