PMT forks out E45 000 for Mbabane League Knockout 22/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – PMT has sponsored this years’ edition of the Mbabane league knockout competition to a tune of E45 000.

This was revealed during the sponsorship launch and draw which was conducted at the Sigwaca house yesterday.

PMT General Manager Mlungisi Ginindza said they were happy to keep on supporting soccer in the Mbabane city as they were also sponsoring the social teams’ tournament. click here for full edition