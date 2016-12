Region V Games a learning curve – SNSRC 22/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SPORTS - THE Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) has termed Team Swaziland’s disappointing outing in the Region V African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Games as a learning curve.

This follows the country’s poor showing in the games as the nation only managed to bring back one bronze medal from the Regional Games.

This was through Phenduliwe Mavuso in the Athletics for the visually impaired category. click here for full edition