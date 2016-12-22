Swaziland soccer stars not protected from cardiac arrest 22/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – ALBEIT the resolution to make it a requisite for teams to have Automatic Defibrillator Devices (AED) for their games which were taken during the FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland last year, Swazi players are still in a perilous situation as none of the local elite teams have it.

Last year after the Congress, whereby the nation was represented by NFAS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Mngomezulu and NFAS Vice President Mashumi Shongwe National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) head of Medical Committee Comfort Shongwe and NFAS President Adam 'Bomber' Mthethwa, the association said they would try and make means of implementing the resolution in the country.