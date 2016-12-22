 
…‘Birds’ get tricky draw against Botswana side

22/12/2016 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane

SOCCER  - MTN Premier League log leaders Mbabane Swallows have been handed a rather easy draw as they will face a team from Botswana.
Swallows, who have in recent times played in the CAF Champions League against teams from Zimbabwe, Zambia and ARP from Rwanda last year, will this time play Orapa United from Botswana.
The game has been slated for the weekend of February 10-12 and the local giants will travel to Botswana in the first leg of the two legged clash. They will host the second encounter on the weekend of 17-19 February.

