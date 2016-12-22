AS Vita hurdle for Leopard

SOCCER – IT will be a tough road for the country’s CAF Champions League envoys Royal Leopard as they have been drawn against African powerhouse AS Vita.

The team was drawn against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) based team during a draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

Information sourced from CAF is that the two sides will meet in the preliminary stages of the tournament where the police side will host the first leg on the weekend of February 10-12, 2017 and the second leg on the weekend of March 17-19.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides as they met about two years ago where the AS Vita emerged the champions after beating the blue and white side 4-1 aggregate score after Leopard won the first leg at home.

The game will also see local players Felix Fela’ Badenhorst and Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhonta, a former Royal Leopard player cross paths with the local outfit as they now play their trade with the DRC based team.

AS Vita has had 14 appearances in the tournament, winning the tournament first in 1973. They finished as runners-up in the 2014 edition of the games. Leopard, on the other hand, have made three appearances on the tournament and have made it as far as the preliminary stages.

Worth noting, however is that the DRC League has been put on ice due to political turmoil in that country. Leopard PRO Frank Hurube said they were not yet aware of the draw when conducted yesterday.

“We are still awaiting correspondence from the football association. Nonetheless, we know AS Vita as we have played them before. We will just have to prepare hard for the game,” he said.

In the qualifying rounds, ties are played on a home-and-away two-legged basis. If the aggregate score is tied after the second leg, the away goals rule is applied, and if still level, a penalty shoot-out is used to determine the winner, no extra time is played.

The improved tournament will see the champions take home about E35 million while the runners will pocket about E17 500 000.

Losing semi-finalists will get E12 250 000 with the teams knocked out at the quarter-final stages earning E9 100 000 each.

Teams to make it to the group stages will receive E7 700 000.