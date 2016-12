Sitsebe not ranked by FIFA 24/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – The Women Football National team, Sitsebe Samhlekazi, is currently not ranked by FIFA due its prolonged inactiveness.

According to information sourced from FIFA.com, the nation's pride is among nine other countries that are currently not ranked due to lack of competitiveness.