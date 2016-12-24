‘Bhusha’ gets E2 000 grocery from ‘Birds’ fans 24/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER- It was early Christmas for former Mbabane Swallows defender Dumsani ‘Bhusha’ Mdluli who was presented with grocery worth E2 000 by the team’s supporters.

The presentation was held at the Prince of Wales ground yesterday.

Mdluli, who hails from Ngwazini, is a former defender who donned the red and white jersey during the playing days of Jabulani 'Go-man-Go' Nxumalo, Cosmo 'Wall of Death' Mthethwa, Mbongeni 'Bingo' Mbingo, current Swallows General Manager Sandile Zwane and many others.