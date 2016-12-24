 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | ‘Bhusha’ gets E2 000 grocery from ‘Birds’ fans
 
 

‘Bhusha’ gets E2 000 grocery from ‘Birds’ fans

24/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola

SOCCER- It was early Christmas for former Mbabane Swallows defender Dumsani ‘Bhusha’ Mdluli who was presented with grocery worth E2 000 by the team’s supporters.
The presentation was held at the Prince of Wales ground yesterday.
Mdluli, who hails from Ngwazini, is a former defender who donned the red and white jersey during the playing days of Jabulani ‘Go-man-Go’ Nxumalo, Cosmo ‘Wall of Death’ Mthethwa, Mbongeni ‘Bingo’ Mbingo, current Swallows General Manager Sandile Zwane and many others.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
SA Police Minister reacts to rampant crime at SD, SA Borders
Full story
Ngwenya Border staff: pay us for 24-hour operation
Full story
EZULWINI COUNCILLORS LOCKED OUT OF CHAMBERS
Full story
Festive message: We’ll be all out in full force - Isaac
Full story
6 things Swazis need to know when being pulled over in SA
Full story
The influence of leadership practice to business
Full story
A CHEATING WOMAN IS NOT NECESSARILY A BAD WIFE!
Full story
Our back breaking under weight of colonial laws
Full story
MEGA SOUND EVENTS ALSO PHILANTHROPISTS
Full story
Merry Xmas with Reverend Sibandze naMaZion
Full story
OUR CELEBRITIES EXPRESS THEIR EXCITEMENT ON CHRISTMAS
Full story
SRIC League resumes January 7
Full story
SWABA to host National champs next month
Full story
Sitsebe not ranked by FIFA
Full story
‘Bhusha’ gets E2 000 grocery from ‘Birds’ fans
Full story
New clause to give Patrons more power
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.