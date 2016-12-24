 
New clause to give Patrons more power

24/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela
SOCCER – An amendment of a constitutional clause will see Mbabane Highlanders patrons have more power over soon to be directors of the team.

 

This means the patrons will have power to sack, at anytime, a director in the event they are not happy or satisfied with his or her contribution in the team.

Information gathered by this publication is that the patrons want to avoid previous situation where they do not have a say in the running of the team.

 “There is clause that is being drafted that will give the patrons powers to seize the team in the event unprofessionalism transpires during the course of the agreement. This is aimed at protecting the team and supporters from unnecessary trouble with football stakeholders. The team’s elders are working tirelessly to ensure this amendment comes into place before new directors are appointed,” said a source close to the matter.”

“The investors’ interests  will  also be considered  as the purpose to have them work in a friendly  environment by getting protection from the patrons while still in office,” the source said . 

He added that there was a big meeting proposed for January 2 where issues affecting the team would be discussed.

Meanwhile Patrons Secretary Zweli Jele confirmed during the morning sports show aired by the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) yesterday morning that they were currently working on some issues concerning the directorship structure in the team. “We are still working on a clause that will ensure smooth operations between the structures in the team, especially with the directors. The new director, we are hoping, will be announced before the next transfer window,” he said

He stated that they met with the chairmen from the different branches, where they updated them on the issues.  “Our vision is to have a united structure which safeguards the interest of the team and once everything is finalised it announced to our stakeholders,’’ Jele said 

 
 
‘Bull’ working around
  clock to secure
 quality players
 
SOCCER – Mbabane Highlanders patrons have assured the team’s supporters they would be signing quality players when the next transfer window opens next month. Speaking during the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) morning sports show yesterday, Patrons Secretary Zweli Jele said they were working around the clock to bring players that would add more depth to the team.
“We are working together with the technical team and management committee to sign good players. We do acknowledge the current squad but we need to beef up certain departments in order for the team to compete effectively.
 “We are currently working on several issues in the team, including the welfare of the players, which is a major priority,” he said. 
Jele further assured the supporters that the team’s senior players, including Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze and vice captain Sibusiso Dlamini were still a part of the team. “These players are still contracted to the team. But we have pending issues with Sibusiso and these are being dealt with by the team,” he said. 
 

