Go do CAF A license - SFCA tells coaches 28/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - THE Swaziland Football Coaches Association has advised their members to undergo the CAF A license which will be a requirement in the Premier League of Swaziland next season.

SFCA Chairman Anthony Mdluli said they do not want to see their members being deprived their jobs in top flight football due to lack of the required license.