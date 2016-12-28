MLABA, PHEPHISANI,SIBUSISO DEFY PLS

SOCCER – DESPITE stern admonition from the Premier League of Swaziland to elite league players not to feature in stokvels, three Premier League players were spotted battling it out in the dusty Msunduza Sports Ground on Monday.
The three, who are registered to three different Premier League teams, featured for one team during the Mbabane East festive tournament which is bankrolled by the Mbabane East Member of Parliament (MP) Esther Dlamini.
The three players are Manzini Sundowns midfielder Mlamuli ‘Mlaba’ Nkhambule, Royal Leopard shot-stopper Phephisani Msibi and Mbabane Highlanders defender Sibusiso Dlamini.
Injuries
They managed to help their team advance to the next stage of the tournament with ‘Mlaba’ scoring a beautiful free kick, Sibusiso was solid as a rock at the back while Phephisani made a number of great saves. Sundowns Public Relations Officer Muzi Matsenjwa said they warned their players against participating in festive tournaments as that risked them getting injuries.
“We strongly condemn such behaviour from our players and moreso because they were warned against playing in such tournaments. ‘Mlaba’ is a former Umbelebele player and he grew up playing at Msunduza. We understand how it feels to the locals to watch their matured son playing and while we encourage social responsibility from our players, the timing is, however, wrong.
“We have a serious last 16 match against Matsapha United and need a full strength squad. We cannot, therefore, have players starting to be complacent and risking injuries. He will obviously be hauled before a disciplinary committee and will fry for this irresponsible behaviour and I reiterate, the timing is wrong.” Royal Leopard PRO Frank Hurube said their players were not allowed to take part in stokvels. “We are still going to investigate the matter as a team and if he did feature during the games, he will face the DC.”
…PLS frowns at indisciplineD players
SOCCER - PLS Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati said they were not happy with the players who featured in stokvels and teams had the authority to disciple them.
“As the PLS we have repeatedly warned players against participating in these tournaments due to the busy schedule we have, it is disappointing to hear reports that players have been doing exactly that. We met with clubs about this and they are the ones to discipline players because they are contracted to them and not to the PLS. However, if teams want the PLS to help with a law that will make it clear of how a player, who shows ill-discipline in this sort of way is dealt with, we are available.”
Condemned
He condemned the behaviour from the soccer stars and lamented the effects it had on the teams.
“We really condemn this bad behaviour because we have such a busy schedule as the PLS, and the games are coming in thick and fast, hence players can’t afford to act like children and risk injuries. We expect a lot from them seeing that they are now semi-professionals, who are tied down to a certain team with a contract.”
He said participation in such competitions risked picking unnecessary injuries. “There is no law forbidding a player from participating in these tournaments but they should behave as they need to get some little rest because they would be expected to return to their respective teams this week with the Ingwenyama Cup games taking place.”
He said picking injuries would be a burden to the teams and further disturb the clubs’ progress going forward. Worth noting is that all the three players will be expected to feature for their teams in the Ingwenyama Cup round of 16 which kicks off Friday night with a mouth watering clash between hub giants Manzini Wanderers and First division outfit Vovovo FC.
