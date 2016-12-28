MLABA, PHEPHISANI,SIBUSISO DEFY PLS

SOCCER – DESPITE stern admonition from the Premier League of Swaziland to elite league players not to feature in stokvels, three Premier League players were spotted battling it out in the dusty Msunduza Sports Ground on Monday.

The three, who are registered to three different Premier League teams, featured for one team during the Mbabane East festive tournament which is bankrolled by the Mbabane East Member of Parliament (MP) Esther Dlamini.

The three players are Manzini Sundowns midfielder Mlamuli ‘Mlaba’ Nkhambule, Royal Leopard shot-stopper Phephisani Msibi and Mbabane Highlanders defender Sibusiso Dlamini.

Injuries

They managed to help their team advance to the next stage of the tournament with ‘Mlaba’ scoring a beautiful free kick, Sibusiso was solid as a rock at the back while Phephisani made a number of great saves. Sundowns Public Relations Officer Muzi Matsenjwa said they warned their players against participating in festive tournaments as that risked them getting injuries.

“We strongly condemn such behaviour from our players and moreso because they were warned against playing in such tournaments. ‘Mlaba’ is a former Umbelebele player and he grew up playing at Msunduza. We understand how it feels to the locals to watch their matured son playing and while we encourage social responsibility from our players, the timing is, however, wrong.

“We have a serious last 16 match against Matsapha United and need a full strength squad. We cannot, therefore, have players starting to be complacent and risking injuries. He will obviously be hauled before a disciplinary committee and will fry for this irresponsible behaviour and I reiterate, the timing is wrong.” Royal Leopard PRO Frank Hurube said their players were not allowed to take part in stokvels. “We are still going to investigate the matter as a team and if he did feature during the games, he will face the DC.”

…PLS frowns at indisciplineD players