More teams for Zim Highlanders celebrations 30/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – MORE teams have been added in Zimbabwe Highlanders’ 90th celebration to feature hub giants Manzini Wanderers.

Information sourced from Chronicle online publication is that the Southern Region Women Soccer Champions Inline Academy has been roped in to be part of the event slated for February 25. click here for full edition