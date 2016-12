All Set for Matsapha United road show 30/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – ALL is set for the first ever roadshow to be hosted by ambitious National First Division outfit, Matsapha United.

The two-fold event to be held today will start at Logoba at 9am to 12 noon before proceeding to Kwaluseni Supermarket at 2pm - 4pm.

The team’s Marketing Manager Victor ‘Mavikane’ Dlamini said the roadshow was part of their strategy to add to their supporters’ base. click here for full edition