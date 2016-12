E30 for Ingwenyama Cup games tomorrow 30/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - SUPPORTERS will now have to part with E30 to watch the Ingwenyama Cup games to be played tomorrow.

This was revealed by Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer Pat Vilakati yesterday.

He said it would only be the game slated for the Somhlolo National Stadium tonight where supporters would pay E20.