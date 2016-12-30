 
Teams forfeit right to choose dressing rooms

30/12/2016 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane
SOCCER – PREMIER League teams have lost the hosting right to select dressing rooms at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

This follows a directive issued by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) yesterday. PLS Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati said teams would know the dressing room allocated to them 90 minutes before game time.

“As PLS, we have taken a stance to be responsible in the allocation of dressing rooms at Somhlolo.

 We are aware of the FIFA standards that the hosting team has the right to use a particular dressing room but for security reasons, it was decided that we go this route,” he said.

He said they have had instances where government property was vandalised so this decision was taken to avoid such cases.

Vilakati said the new stance would be effective from today and prevail throughout the season.

Season

“The dressing rooms issue will be discussed during the pre-match meeting and this will be the case for the rest of the season,” he said.

Teams Midas City and Manzini Wanderers will be the first to be affected by the new rule when they host National First Division outfits Malanti Chiefs and Vovovo respectively in the Ingwenyama Cup games tonight.

 

