‘Buffs’ eye Ingwenyama Cup silverware 31/12/2016 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – ARMY side Young Buffaloes are determined to lift the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup trophy this year.

The team, however, faces a huge hurdle as they will have to go past police side Royal Leopard in a last 16 round clash slated for the Mayaluka Stadium tomorrow, starting at 4pm.

Interviewed yesterday, the team’s PRO Sandile Gwebu said they were ready for any team in the tournament. click here for full edition