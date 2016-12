Matsapha UTD fans win big at team’s roadshow 31/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - Throngs of Matsapha United supporters gathered at Logoba shopping complex to witness the team’s first ever roadshow.

Prices were up for grabs as they won the team’s merchandise including replicas, CDs and berets.

The event was also attended by the team’s players who were paraded and introduced to the supporters who received them with cheers and whistles. click here for full edition