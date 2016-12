Wanderers, City booted out of Ingwenyama Cup 31/12/2016 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - Premier League outfits Manzini Wanderers and Midas have been booted out of the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup.

The two outfits were sent packing after suffering defeats at the hands of National First Division outfits Vovovo and Malanti Chiefs, respectively at the Somhlolo National Stadium last night.