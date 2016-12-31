Wanderers’ Zabo off to Poland for trials

OFF: Manzini Wanderers Ivorian striker Dany Zabo.

SOCCER – Manzini Wanderers Ivorian striker Dany Zabo could make a breakthrough in Europe following an invitation to attend trials in Poland early next year.

Information gathered is that the bulky striker who joined the Weslians at the beginning of the season is expected to leave the country on January 08 to try his luck with unnamed premier clubs in that country.

The player is said to be racing against time to secure a visa with the Polish embassy in Tshwane, South Africa before the trip.

Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze confirmed the developments when contacted yesterday.

“It is true that the player will leave the country early next year to attend trials in Europe. We have given him our blessings and wish him the best of luck as this would be a beginning of great things in his football career,” he said.

The maroon and white ensemble is on the verge of signing, amongst others, former Orlando Pirates Zimbabwean central defender Zvenyika Makonese when the second registration window opens next week.