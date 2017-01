Leopard win inaugural PLS Under-13 Festival 03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - ROYAL Leopard are the champions of the inaugural PLS Under-13 football festival after beating Young Stars 3-0 during games played at Manzini Club yesterday.

The police service junior side were a class of their own as they outfoxed the opposition in front of an impressive crowd of 300 spectators, who were later joined by the PLS Chairman Victor 'Maradona Gamedze.