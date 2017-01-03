Pirates meet Sundowns in quarter-finals

SOCCER – FOOTBALL fans will again be treated to exciting clashes during the quarter-finals of the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup in which Moneni Pirates will meet Manzini Sundowns in the last eight of the prestigious knockout tournament.

This follows a draw conducted yesterday after the PLS under-13s Festival played at Manzini Club.

Sugar belt giant-killers Tambuti will have a date with capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders after knocking out another premier league side in Correctional Services ensemble Green Mamba on Saturday.

Sparks are set to fly as capital city giants and defending champions Mbabane Swallows will face-off with National First Division side Vovovo in one of the tricky encounters.

Vovovo are fresh from knocking out hub giants Manzini Wanderers in one of the major upsets over the weekend.

Malanti Chiefs face an acid test as they will welcome on form army side Young Buffaloes, who beat Royal Leopard on Saturday.

The tournament’s Public Relations Officer Nkosilenhle Masuku said the venue and exact dates of the games would be revealed during the course of the week.

“The quarter-final games will be played at dates yet to be confirmed. For now we only conducted the draw and more details will be revealed.”

He thanked all those who attended the games over the weekend.

“We had a number of games taking place at different venues and it was encouraging to see fans supporting their teams in all the games.”

Tournament

Meanwhile, tournament MC Chairman Johannes Siboza said they were happy with the outcome of the tournament so far.

“Everything is going according to plan so far and we are happy with the progress.

“We are happy with the conduct of the teams, especially those that crashed out of the tournament as they were able to accept the results of their respective games,” he said.

He also emphasised that the teams needed to ensure they uphold the brand of the sponsor at all times.

“We are all brand ambassadors of this tournament and this should reflect even in the way we dress when attending games.

“It is just not proper for an official or fan to be seen wearing a branded item of another sponsor during Ingwenyama Cup games,” Siboza said.

He appealed to the teams to continue conducting themselves in the right manner during the tournament.