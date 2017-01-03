 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | Pirates meet Sundowns in quarter-finals
 
 

Pirates meet Sundowns in quarter-finals

03/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela
image

SOCCER – FOOTBALL fans will again be treated to exciting clashes during the quarter-finals of the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup in which Moneni Pirates will meet Manzini Sundowns in the last eight of the prestigious knockout tournament.

This follows a draw conducted yesterday after the PLS under-13s Festival played at Manzini Club.   

Sugar belt giant-killers Tambuti will have a date with capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders after knocking out another premier league side in Correctional Services ensemble Green Mamba on Saturday.  

Sparks are set to fly as capital city giants and defending champions Mbabane Swallows will face-off with National First Division side Vovovo in one of the tricky encounters. 

Vovovo are fresh from knocking out hub giants Manzini Wanderers in one of the major upsets over the weekend.

Malanti Chiefs face an acid test as they will welcome on form army side Young Buffaloes, who beat Royal Leopard on Saturday. 

The tournament’s Public Relations Officer Nkosilenhle Masuku said the venue and exact dates of the games would be revealed during the course of the week.

“The quarter-final games will be played at dates yet to be confirmed. For now we only conducted the draw and more details will be revealed.”

He thanked all those who attended the games over the weekend.

“We had a number of games taking place at different venues and it was encouraging to see fans supporting their teams in all the games.”

Tournament

Meanwhile, tournament MC Chairman Johannes Siboza said they were happy with the outcome of the tournament so far.

“Everything is going according to plan so far and we are happy with the progress.

“We are happy with the conduct of the teams, especially those that crashed out of the tournament as they were able to accept the results of their respective games,” he said.

He also emphasised that the teams needed to ensure they uphold the brand of the sponsor at all times. 

“We are all brand ambassadors of this tournament and this should reflect even in the way we dress when attending games. 

“It is just not proper for an official or fan to be seen wearing a branded item of another sponsor during Ingwenyama Cup games,” Siboza said. 

He appealed to the teams to continue conducting themselves in the right manner during the tournament.

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Ex-convicts to get scholarships, jobs
Full story
Langa Bricks workers not paid December salaries
Full story
Grandson stabs gogo 10 times with a spear
Full story
SNAT calls for unity in 2017
Full story
Man (90) murdered for grant money on New Year’s eve
Full story
THE BATTLE OF THE WILDERNESS - PART 1
Full story
LEADERSHIP, MANAGEMENT
Full story
Over 2 000 at Big Five Crossover party
Full story
Nadia scoops ‘Best Evening Wear’ title
Full story
UMDABULA TURNS ‘UMDUBULO’
Full story
‘Bull’ survive Madlenya scare, through to Ingwenyama Cup quarterfinals
Full story
‘Tough games preparing us for CAF’
Full story
‘Samba Jive’ saves Swallows’ blushes
Full story
Leopard, Mamba crash out of Ingwenyama Cup
Full story
Leopard win inaugural PLS Under-13 Festival
Full story
Lilangeni to have a turbulent 2017
Full story
High chances of fuel price hike this month
Full story
ABOUT 53 CANE FARMERS BENEFIT FROM E45.2M EU GRANT
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.