Youngsters grateful to PLS chairman for festival 04/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – FOOTBALL youngsters have thanked the Premier League of Swaziland Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze for introducing the Under-13 football festivals.

Interviewed during the first edition of the tournament played Manzini Club Stadium over the weekend, the players said the initiative had given them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

click here for full edition