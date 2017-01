Truant coaches slapped with fines 04/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – AS promised, the Swaziland Football Coaches Association (SFCA) has taken a decision and disciplined coaches, who were found guilty of snubbing the coaches’ workshop held at the Caritas Centre a fortnight ago.

In a statement issued by the SFCA through its General Secretary Aaron Mavimbela, the association has duly fined the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others.

