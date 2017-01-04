‘Fash’ leading Ingwenyama Cup scorers 04/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – MONENI Pirates speedy striker Mfanfikile ‘Fash’ Nzimandze is currently leading the pack in the Ingwenyama Cup with six goals.

The seasoned striker scored a hat-trick in the Buccaneers’ first game against minnows Milling Hotspurs where they won 7 – 2. He bagged three more in their round of 16 encounter when they walloped struggling premier league outfit Red Lions 7-1.

His closest rivals are Sifiso Mazibuko, Banele Mkhabela and Ugochukwe Ohakwe, all with four goals.

