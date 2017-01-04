 
'Bull' patrons engage players over salary review

04/01/2017 04:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela
image

SOCCER - MBABANE Highlanders players were reportedly engaged in salary review talks during a one-by-one closed door meeting with the patrons yesterday.

It looks like the team could look to part ways with some players in the upcoming January transfer window.

A source close to the matter revealed  the players met with the patrons on a one-on-one session and would be getting their response tomorrow.

Agents

“Each player discussed his contract with the patrons while others were represented by their agents. It looks like everything will be concluded tomorrow where the responses would be given back to the relevant parties. The move is aimed at mapping a way forward since the team is still not safe from relegation and is also competing in the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup,” the source revealed. 

Players

The source said some players might be released after this meeting.

The source further revealed the team had completed signing DR Congo midfielder Reagan Kangumbu until the end of the season. 

“The patrons have agreed to sign the player after impressing during the trials. He will be unveiled together with the rest of the new signings before the end of the week. 

He is likely to make his debut during The MTN Premier League match against Royal Leopard at the Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday.” 

Highlanders General Manager David Litchfield was diplomatic when asked about the said players or patrons meeting.  

“The patrons and some MC members did meet with the players to sort out some contractual issues which were still pending since we came into office. Everyone was told about what was expected of them as Highlanders players. They were also reminded to meet all the contractual obligations,” he said. 

When asked about the signing of the Kangumbu, Litchfield said the matter was being handled by the patrons. 

“It is true we recommended his signing after spending a month training with us but I am not sure if the deal is now concluded,” he said.  The team is also reportedly to be on the verge of announcing their board of directors comprising of three patrons and a South African based local businessman to replace former Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, who stepped down three months ago.  

It is yet to be seen where the Patrons will exceed or cut down the current pay scale of E10 000 per month for the team’s current highest paid player. 

 

