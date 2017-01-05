Malahleni United clinch Malindza knock-out title 05/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER - AFTER 90 minutes of nerve-wrecking football action, Malahleni United clinched the inaugural Malindza E8 000 Knock-out tournament, beating Home Sweepers 1-0 in a tightly contested final played at Malahleni Sports Ground on Monday afternoon.

Watched by hordes of football followers, including Dvokodvweni Member of Parliament Musa Stezi Dlamini, the game between the two sides proved to be the centre of attraction for the football passionate people of Malindza as they thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the big day.

