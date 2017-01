Pirates’ Macwele off to USA 05/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – MONENI Pirates will be without the services of left back defender Sibusiso Macwele until the end of the season.

This comes after the former Mhlambanyatsi Rovers player left the country a fortnight ago to pursue his Masters Degree in Sports Management with the University of Alabama in the United States of America (USA).

