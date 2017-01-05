‘Nkomishi’ starts light training, Papy remains doubtful 05/01/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – IN what will come as good news to Mbabane Swallows supporters, goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza has started light training.

The Swallows number one goalkeeper picked up an injury during their Ingwenyama Cup clash against Manzini Sea Birds at the Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday.

However, Congolese playmaker Papy Tshitshimbi, who was also injured during the game, remains doubtful for the team’s next game as he has not started training.

