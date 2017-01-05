 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | ‘Nkomishi’ starts light training, Papy remains doubtful
 
 

‘Nkomishi’ starts light training, Papy remains doubtful

05/01/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane

SOCCER – IN what will come as good news to Mbabane Swallows supporters, goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza has started light training.
The Swallows number one goalkeeper picked up an injury during their Ingwenyama Cup clash against Manzini Sea Birds at the Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday.
However, Congolese playmaker Papy Tshitshimbi, who was also injured during the game, remains doubtful for the team’s next game as he has not started training.


click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
No signal for Sgujana at some parts of the country
Full story
2 Schools’ results withheld, 15 cleared of malpractice
Full story
Lozitha breaks 2015 record, slides to 93 failures
Full story
10 schools maintain 100 per cent pass rate
Full story
Girls dominate in all regions
Full story
7 ‘DEMANDS’ FOR YEAR 17
Full story
Tshwane Gospel Choir to recruit Swazis
Full story
Zulu D lights up the Wololo dance floor at 24hour party
Full story
MSHOZA DRAGS SWAZI WOMAN’S NAME IN MUD
Full story
Malahleni United clinch Malindza knock-out title
Full story
Pirates’ Macwele off to USA
Full story
‘Nkomishi’ starts light training, Papy remains doubtful
Full story
‘Madze’ joins Green Mamba
Full story
VAF CONSUMER APPETITE BEAT DIFFICULT CONDITIONS
Full story
SD IMPORTS E1.1BN VEGGIES FROM SA IN 2016
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.