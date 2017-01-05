‘Madze’ joins Green Mamba

FORMER national team Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga

SOCCER – FORMER national team Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga is new Correctional Services side Green Mamba head coach.

The former Umbelebele Jomo Cosmos and Moneni Pirates Coach replaced Zimbabwe-born Herbert Maruwa, who has since parted ways with the team.

Information gathered is that the former national team mentor concluded a one-year deal with the Correctional Services outfit yesterday.

Maruwa’s exit comes shortly after the team was booted out of the Ingwenyama Cup round of 16 after losing 4-2 to premier league rookies Tambuti after penalties last Saturday.

A source close to the matter revealed that the team was not happy with the team’s results in recent games hence amicably ending their deal with Maruwa.

“Madze has joined Green Mamba as their head coach and will work with Gcina ‘Magiyane’ Dlamini and Mpendulo Ngwenya in the technical bench. The team is confident ‘Madze’ will contribute positively to the team especially after his impressive stunt with the national team,” said the source.

Green Mamba CEO Thamie Phakathi confirmed the developments yesterday.

“Green Mamba takes this time to confirm ‘Madze’ has joined the team as head coach. We take this time to laud and thank the team’s President Isaiah ‘Mzuthini’ Ntshangase and the board of directors for the acquisition of this highly experienced mentor.

“We, therefore, request all the team’s stakeholders to render the new coach all the support, as he executes his duties in the team,” he said.

Phakathi then thanked the outgoing coach for the immense contribution to the team.

“We take note of his astute professionalism and dedication to the team. However, after careful review of the targets set by the team, it was mutually agreed we part ways with Maruwa.

“We wish him well as he continues with his football journey as a professional football coach,” he concluded.

Bulunga, after recording an impressive record with the national team since taking over about two years ago, failed to impress the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) as they decided not to renew his contract after it elapsed in September last year.

Efforts to get a comment from the coach proved futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.