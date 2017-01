‘Xavi’ leaves for DRC 06/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - SWAZI international star Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo left the country yesterday back to Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mkhontfo, together with his AS Vita teammate Felix Badenhorst arrived in the country just before the festive season because of political unrest in that country which led to the government suspending the league for a month over fears of political violence in stadiums.