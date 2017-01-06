Ngom’uyayona bounces back at highlanders

GWAZA NKUNZI:acting Senate President Ngom’yayona Gamedze

SOCCER – AFTER two months of speculation and in a move to replace former Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, who stepped down three months ago, Mbabane Highlanders patrons have appointed the new board of directors.

Lawyer Zweli Jele (Chairman of the board), acting Senate President Ngom’yayona Gamedze, MP Marwick Khumalo and lawyer Lucky Mahlalela form part of the Mbabane Highlanders board of directors’ structure.

Simelane decided to step down as the team’s boss after the supporters threatened him and the team’s former Chief Scout Mandla Simelane at the Somhlolo National Stadium two months back.

Support

The ex-Highlanders boss, who took over the reins in 2013, had to be driven out of the stadium in a police caspir as the supporters bayed for his blood.

He later called a press conference where he decided to step down.

According to a press released prepared by the team’s patrons, the directors have resumed their duties.

“The patrons deemed it appropriate to entrust the team to a bona fide Mbabane Highlanders persons, who will take charge of the team. The patrons are mindful of the fact that more directors will be appointed, since there is room for more. “I, on behalf of the patrons, would like convey my deep appreciation to the supporters and branches leadership for the unity of purpose they have demonstrated throughout the turbulent period,” reads part of the statement released by patrons Chairman Isaac Shabangu yesterday.

In the statement Shabangu said the team’s Management Committee deserved a special commendation for putting our house together and for keeping the fires burning.

“The role played by the Premier League of Swaziland led by its Chairman Victor Gamedze will go down not just in the history of Mbabane Highlanders but that of football in the country. Our deep appreciation goes to the National Football Association of Swaziland for its concern and consideration.”

He said the team had been able to re-establish itself firmly once again because of the PLS, FA, MC and the supporters. “Our path is clear and we are out of the woods. Our directors are very seasoned administrators in their own respects and we bestow unto them our faith and hope, in the belief that Highlanders is in safe hands. I, therefore, humbly request all patrons, supporters and stakeholders to give them all the cooperation they may require. Gwaza nkunzemnyana,” reads the statement.

Highlanders have a date with Royal Leopard at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday.