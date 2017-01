Another local coach for Sihlangu? 07/01/2017 03:04:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – Former national team Sihlangu Head Coach ‘Harries’ Madze Bulunga could be replaced by another local coach as the head honcho of the nation’s pride.

This was revealed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Football Association of Swaziland Frederick Mngomezulu during the sports show aired by Swaziland Broadcasting & Information Services (SBIS) yesterday morning. click here for full edition