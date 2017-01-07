Swallows not a big threat for Orapa 07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – Mbabane Swallows are believed not to be much of a threat to CAF Confederations Cup opponents Orapa United.

The two sides will lock horns in the preliminary stages of the African showpiece next month.

to information sourced from Botswana publication, The Weekend Post, is that although the Mbabane giants will be making their sixth showing in Africa, they were unlikely to make the next stage of the tournament as in previous years.