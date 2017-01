Mbongeni Motsa joins Red Lions 07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER- Former Manzini Wanderers shot stopper Mbongeni Motsa is on the verge of joining another Manzini based outfit in Red Lions.

Red Lions are said to be in talks with MTN League log leaders Mbabane Swallows.

Interviewed yesterday Red Lions PRO Comfort Shongwe said they were keen on landing the player's services and that talks were at an advanced stage.