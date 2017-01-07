 
Coach Wilson Mutekede joins Highlanders

07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela
SOCCER – Capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders are said to have enlisted the services of Zimbabwean coach Wilson Mutekede.

 

Information gathered is that the CAF A instructor arrived in the country yesterday where he met with the recently appointed Board of Directors led by top Lawyer Zweli Jele before attending the team’s training session at Mhlambanyatsi Sports ground.

A source based in Zimbabwe revealed that the deal between the team and the former Gunners and Twalumba assistant coach was almost a done deal

“The coach is already in Swaziland to meet with Highlanders and he is expected to seal the deal tomorrow (today). This will be after the team screens his papers and other logistics. He was fresh from a CAF A instructor’s course in Malawi before travelling to Swaziland,” said the source. 

Mutekede, who was previously linked to a move to National First Division outfit Mbabane Citizens just last month, has beaten his two fellow countrymen Mandla Mpofu and ex-Black Leopard coach Jairos Tapera who were also shortlisted for the job.  Also joining the Black Bull is former Zambian outfit Zanaco defender Cosmos Kabaza who is expected to make his debut for the team tomorrow.

This will be during the MTN League encounter against police side Royal Leopard at the Somhlolo National Stadium at 2pm.

A source close to the matter revealed that the player’s registration was complete and he was just waiting to take to the field. Others who have been signed are Regan Kangumbi, Thabo and Ndumiso Mabuza and former player Mancoba Ndwandwe.

The team’s general manager David Litchfield said he was yet to get correspondence from the board of directors.

“Nothing has been communicated to me with regards to the new coach. We are also working around the clock in the signing of new players ahead of the game against Leopard on Sunday,” he said.

 

