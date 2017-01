‘Buffs’ complete double over Downs 08/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela Young Buffaloes (1)2

Manzini Sundowns (0)1



SOCCER – Young Buffaloes completed a double over Manzini Sundowns this season after handing the ‘kappa Boys’ a 2-1 drubbing at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.

The army side snatched a late winner at death through midfielder Sihlangu Mkhwanazi to see the team jump to the second spot with 27 points. click here for full edition