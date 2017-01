‘Dino’ quits as Matsapha United CEO 08/01/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – Barely six months into the position, Matsapha United CEO Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini has relinquished the position.

Information gathered is that the former Mbabane Highlanders CEO officially communicated to the team his decision to resign yesterday.

The resigned CEO was not part of the team’s game against Mbabane Citizen played at the Mavuso Sports Centre on Friday night. click here for full edition