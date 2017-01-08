‘Weslians’ Add to Red Lions Woes

Red Lions........(2)2 wanderers...(2)4

SOCCER - Wounded Manzini Wanderers redeemed themselves after an embarrassing Ingwenyama cup round of 16 exit with a confident 4 - 2 win over struggling Red Lions.

It was sweet victory for the hub giants as these goals went past their former estranged goalkeeper Mbongeni Motsa, who debuted for Red Lions during the game played at the Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday. The Weslians made their mission known early in the game and registered their name on the score sheet through forward Sifiso Matse who scored 10 minutes into the game.

Red Lions Nigerian forward Solomon Oladele equalised for the Fairview based side who were playing the first match since parting ways with Coach Zweli Botsotso Khoza.

The ‘Weslians’ restored their lead through hard working forward Kola Aladeon who finished off a move with a low volley that rattled the net as Mbongeni could only fumble on it.

Red lions found the equaliser once again as they scored through Muntu Mamba who finished off a loose ball that the Weslians defense failed to deal with. After recess, Manzini Wanderers introduced lethal youngster Kwanele Zoo Dlamini whose flashy skills and top notch precision thrilled the Weslians faithful who braved the chilly weather to rally behind their team. The move to introduce the Under 17 youngster seemed to be a master stroke for the Clement Mdluli led side as they started showing more intention and speed when attacking.

Captain fantastic Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya rose above everyone to head home a free header from the corner kick spot to put the ‘Weslians’ back into the lead. Zoo was thrilling fans and proving worthy to don the maroon and white jersey embedded with the legendary number 10 as he combined well with Sifiso Matse and Mfanafuthi Taribo Bhembe to cause all sorts of problems for the Red Lions back four.

The Weslians got their cushion goal through Sifiso Matse after excellent play from the enterprising youngster who picked the ball from the left flank, played a dummy but his shot was saved by Motsa and the rebound bouncing at the back of the net.