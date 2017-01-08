 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | ‘Weslians’ Add to Red Lions Woes
 
 

‘Weslians’ Add to Red Lions Woes

08/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini
image

Red Lions........(2)2 wanderers...(2)4

 

 

SOCCER - Wounded Manzini Wanderers redeemed themselves after an embarrassing Ingwenyama cup round of 16 exit with a confident 4 - 2 win over struggling Red Lions.

It was sweet victory for the hub giants as these goals went past their former estranged goalkeeper Mbongeni Motsa, who debuted for Red Lions during the game played at the Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday. The Weslians made their mission known early in the game and registered their name on the score sheet through forward Sifiso Matse who scored 10 minutes into the game.

Red Lions Nigerian forward Solomon Oladele equalised for the Fairview based side who were playing the first match since parting ways with Coach Zweli Botsotso Khoza.

The ‘Weslians’ restored their lead through hard working forward Kola Aladeon who finished off a move with a low volley that rattled the net as Mbongeni could only fumble on it.

Red lions found the equaliser once again as they scored through Muntu Mamba who finished off a loose ball that the Weslians defense failed to deal with. After recess, Manzini Wanderers introduced lethal youngster Kwanele Zoo Dlamini whose flashy skills and top notch precision thrilled the Weslians faithful who braved the chilly weather to rally behind their team. The move to introduce the Under 17 youngster seemed to be a master stroke for the Clement Mdluli led side as they started showing more intention and speed when attacking.

Captain fantastic Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya rose above everyone to head home a free header from the corner kick spot to put the ‘Weslians’ back into the lead.  Zoo was thrilling fans and proving worthy to don the maroon and white jersey embedded with the legendary number 10 as he combined well with Sifiso Matse and Mfanafuthi Taribo Bhembe to cause all sorts of problems for the Red Lions back four.

The Weslians got their cushion goal through Sifiso Matse after excellent play from the enterprising youngster who picked the ball from the left flank, played a dummy but his shot was saved by Motsa and the rebound bouncing at the back of the net.

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
A tale of two schools bearing the same name
Full story
Emotional send-off for youngest breast cancer survivor
Full story
FINCORP strike stayed
Full story
Railway probe report presented to minister
Full story
We are not recruiting...yet - Uniformed forces
Full story
Remaining strong in the midst of difficulties
Full story
Tribute to Thulile Nadine Rudd
Full story
Bring it on!
Full story
Funlovers speak out
Full story
Understanding the constantly changing industry...
Full story
LESSONS FROM UMDABULA FEST
Full story
Sea Birds salvage point at City’s expense
Full story
Tambuti, Pirates share the spoils
Full story
Malanti jumps to second spot after win against Vovovo
Full story
‘Buffs’ complete double over Downs
Full story
‘Dino’ quits as Matsapha United CEO
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.