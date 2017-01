We are champs already, says ‘Koki’ 09/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sabelo Majola SOCCER - MBABANE Swallows head coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati is confident no team will stop them from lifting the MTN Premier League trophy, saying they are champions already.

Mathematically, Swallows have not won the league yet despite the fact that they are 18 points clear at the top of the table.

However, that did stop Vilakati from declaring his side as champions of the league.

