‘Birds’ give ‘Madze’ rude welcome 09/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - EVERY winning streak will have to end at some point in time but Mbabane Swallows are not ready to conform to that norm as they once again emerged victorious against Green Mamba, beating the Correctional Services side 3-1, to take their points tally to 45.

The result means Swallows are unbeaten in 15 games and are now 18 points clear at the top of the MTN Premier League table, ahead of second placed Young Buffaloes.

click here for full edition