SA side impressed by ‘Sikhali’ 09/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – SOUTH African AB Motsepe League outfit Acornbush United coach Mcdonald Makhubedu says he was impressed by Mbabane Swallows striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa.

The coach said the Sihlangu front man could make a grade in the ABSA Premiership soon after watching Swallows beat Green Mamba 3-1 at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.

