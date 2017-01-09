 
‘BIRDS’ HIT PERFECT FIFTHTEEN, ‘BULL’ LOSE AGAIN

09/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini
image BALL CONTROL: Mbabane Swallows Tony Tsabedze controlling the ball while Green Mamba's Mcebo Mdluli closes in during the MTN Premier League game at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday. Swallows won 3-1. (Pics: Lucky Simelane)

SOCCER – THEY are simply vivacious, invincible, uncontrollable and remorseless.

Those are some of the words that can be used to describe glamour capital city giants Mbabane Swallows, who yesterday extended their winning streak to 15 games and handed a rude domestic football welcome-back to former national team head coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga.

They beat Correctional Services side Green Mamba 3 – 1 during an MTN Premier League match played at the country’s soccer Mecca – Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday. 

The newly appointed soft-spoken mentor watched in dismay as Green Mamba started the game like a house on fire, only to show crack towards the end of the first half.

Mamba scored first in the 11th minute and they were in total control of the match. 

Sensing danger, Swallows substituted youngster Richard Macreesh, who seemed to be overwhelmed by the game for soaring talisman Sandile Hlatjwako. This proved to be a masterstroke by coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati. 

The ‘beautiful birds’ started clicking soon after change and it wasn’t long before they found their equaliser through the same Hlatshwako, who capitalised on a defensive blunder.

The red and white ensemble continued to press hard and punished the error prone ‘Mamba’ defence with two more goals from Sandile Hlatjwako and the ever-green Wandile ‘Samba’ Jive Nhleko. The win took Swallows to 45 points, 18 ahead of second placed Young Buffaloes. Mamba are now fifth from the bottom of the log. 

In the opening match played earlier, capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders faced off with Royal Leopards and the ‘Black Bull’ suffered another loss after starting the match well. They lost 3 – 2 against the defending champions. Highlanders were the better team but failed to use that to their advantage as Leopard came back to score three goals and eventually won the match.

Highlanders scored first through striker Mohammed Sabella, who received a good pass from Scelo ‘Junior' Simelane. Their second goal was scored by Mphuchuko ‘Smoothes’ Dlamini.

Leopard’s three goals were scored by Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo, Lungelo Tembe and substitute Phumlani Shabangu.

 

