Do not drag our name in the mud – SNSRC 10/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini The Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) has warned sports officials to stop criticising the organisation based on non-factual allegations.

SNSRC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Darius Dlomo, responding to allegations made by Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) Secretary, Thoba Mazibuko, Dlomo said as Council, they welcomed criticism but it should be factual.

